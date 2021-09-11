Pune: Sancheti healthcare academy introduces BBA in hospital, healthcare

Sancheti Healthcare Academy will introduce Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) in Hospital and Healthcare affiliated to Pune University (SPPU). .

The three-year intensive program meets the demands of today’s healthcare industry through precise training for evaluation, presentation and research of data related to Healthcare Management, Manisha Sanghvi, Executive Director of SHA, told The Indian Express.

The course aims at having individuals equipped with professional skills to adapt with the changes and updates in healthcare regulation, laws and technology. The course comprises working on live projects and training while giving a real-time glimpse of the industry’s needs, existing gaps and future requirements.

The methodology of teaching implemented here is inclined not only towards theory but also towards professionalism and practicality of the healthcare industry, Sanghvi said. The syllabus has been designed in a credit point system that not only assesses the knowledge and skills of the student but also helps them evaluate their efforts in terms of participation and research and has 6 semesters.

“We have more than 30 years of experience in training and creating extraordinary professionals through our postgraduate diploma in hospital management (PGDHM), bachelors and masters degree program in physiotherapy, MS Orthopaedics, etc. and have highly qualified healthcare management professionals and the best doctors and nurses in the field,” Sanghvi added. Students from any field can apply for the course and there is no entrance exam.