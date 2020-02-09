NIV Pune: Samples from Chinese national, two others test negative

On Friday night, two medical students from Kerala, who had visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were admitted at a hospital in Mumbai. On Friday night, two medical students from Kerala, who had visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were admitted at a hospital in Mumbai.

Samples from the three patients kept under observation at Naidu hospital have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV), said an official on Saturday. PMC medical department chief Ramchandra Hankare said a sample from a Chinese national, who had been admitted as a precautionary measure after he vomited while on board an Air India flight from Delhi to Pune, had tested negative for nCoV. The test reports of five samples were still awaited, said state health officials.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Pune resident, who had travelled to Philippines, has been kept under observation at Naidu hospital. Samples from him have been sent to NIV.

