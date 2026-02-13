Pune sales employee jumps to death from Lonavala’s Tiger Point, sends video to wife moments before suicide 

The Pune police said the deceased, a native of Kolkata, shared a video blaming some of his colleagues for his suicide.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 13, 2026 05:29 PM IST
The police said the deceased, a native of Kolkata, was currently residing in Hinjewadi and had shared a video with his wife minutes before his suicide, blaming some of his colleagues for his extreme decision.
A 31-year-old man working with a Pune-based company dealing with shipping containers allegedly ended his life at the Tiger Point, the high-altitude cliff in Lonavala, on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, a native of Kolkata, was currently residing in Hinjewadi and had shared a video with his wife minutes before his suicide, blaming some of his colleagues for his extreme decision.

“Accordingly, an FIR of abetment of suicide has been registered against them, and further investigation is on,” said Inspector Dinesh Tayade on Friday.

The man’s wife, who was in Mumbai, alerted the police when he did not respond to her calls. During a search operation, they found the body of the deceased, about 250 feet deep in the valley.

The police said that the man, for the last six months, has been working with a company in Baner that sells and rents out shipping containers.

A probe revealed that his wife had left the house some time ago following a fight with the man, and gone to stay in Mumbai.

“It was her birthday on Thursday, so he tried to call her repeatedly, but she did not respond. So he left a text message for her around 4.55 am and then came to Tiger Point in Lonavala, around 60 kilometres away from his residence, and ended his life,” the officer said.

The police said the deceased sent his location (at Tiger Point) to his wife, moments before his death. Later, when he was not answering his wife’s calls, the family reached Lonavala around 9 am and sought help from the police.

Soon, the police, along with members of the Shivdurg rescue team, rushed to the Tiger Point, where the deceased had left his car.

The body was handed over to his family members after the postmortem, the police said.

Live Blog
