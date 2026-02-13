Pune sales employee jumps to death from Lonavala’s Tiger Point, sends video to wife moments before suicide 

The Pune police said the deceased, a native of Kolkata, was currently residing in Hinjewadi and had shared a video with his wife minutes before his suicide, blaming some of his colleagues for his extreme decision.

A 31-year-old man working with a Pune-based company dealing with shipping containers allegedly ended his life at the Tiger Point, the high-altitude cliff in Lonavala, on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, a native of Kolkata, was currently residing in Hinjewadi and had shared a video with his wife minutes before his suicide, blaming some of his colleagues for his extreme decision.

“Accordingly, an FIR of abetment of suicide has been registered against them, and further investigation is on,” said Inspector Dinesh Tayade on Friday.

The man’s wife, who was in Mumbai, alerted the police when he did not respond to her calls. During a search operation, they found the body of the deceased, about 250 feet deep in the valley.