Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off first direct Pune–Shirdi daily express tomorrow

According to railway officials, the introduction of the Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express is expected to improve regional connectivity, promote tourism and trade, and enhance passenger mobility across western Maharashtra. (File Photo/Image enhanced with AI)

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off the first-ever direct daily train service between Pune and Sainagar Shirdi at Pune Railway Station tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3.30 pm, marking a significant addition to rail connectivity in Maharashtra.

The Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express will be the first direct train connecting Pune with Shirdi, fulfilling a long-pending demand of Sai Baba devotees and tourists travelling between the two cities. The flagging-off ceremony will be attended by several dignitaries.

Railway officials said the new service is expected to provide a safe, affordable and comfortable travel option for passengers visiting the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, particularly senior citizens, families and group travellers. The direct connectivity is also expected to reduce travel fatigue for elderly devotees who currently rely on road transport or indirect rail routes.