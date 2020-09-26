Pune: Sahyadri Hospital conducts successful heart transplant on 49-year-old woman

The heart retrieval started early on Saturday. The heart was explanted at around 4.30 am and brought to Sahyadri Deccan Hospital. The surgery was successfully completed by the team of doctors by 8.30 am. (Representational)

The heart transplant team at Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital Deccan, led by Dr Manoj Durairaj, performed Pune’s first Covid-era heart transplant on a 49-year-old woman on Saturday.

The heart was retrieved from a 22-year-old woman who was admitted to a city-based hospital after suffering a massive brain stroke due to a clot in one of the veins of the brain (carvernous sinus thrombosis). She was declared brain dead and her relatives agreed to multi-organ donation.

The heart retrieval started early on Saturday. The heart was explanted at around 4.30 am and brought to Sahyadri Deccan Hospital. The surgery was successfully completed by the team of doctors by 8.30 am.

Giving details about the transplant, Dr Manoj Durairaj, programme director, Department of Heart Transplantation at Sahaydri Hospital, said that the 49-year-old woman, a resident of Manjri , was suffering from a disease of the heart muscle called dilated cardiomyopathy, which had led to progressive deterioration of her heart function over the last 15 years.

Dr Durairaj said due diligence was observed by all staff members for Covid-19 prevention as per standard protocol.

