Last week, Pune buzzed with Sadhguru's solo bike tour, PM Modi's visit and many more events.

Spiritual guru Sadhguru rides a motorcycle while his supporters cheer as he passes by the race course during his global campaign ‘Save Soil’ last Tuesday. Spiritual guru Sadhguru rides a motorcycle while his supporters cheer as he passes by the race course during his global campaign ‘Save Soil’ last Tuesday.

A worker paints a statue of a Warkari, installed at Nanapeth area last Monday ahead of Ashadi Wari (annual pilgrimage). A worker paints a statue of a Warkari, installed at Nanapeth area last Monday ahead of Ashadi Wari (annual pilgrimage).

Married women celebrate ‘Vattapurnima’ in Pune on Tuesday. Married women celebrate ‘Vattapurnima’ in Pune on Tuesday.

Villagers sit atop a tree to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Villagers sit atop a tree to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Dehu to inaugurate the ‘Shila’ temple on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Rajesh Stephan)

Children, along with teachers and parents, on the first day of school at Ranade Balak Mandir on Wednesday. Children, along with teachers and parents, on the first day of school at Ranade Balak Mandir on Wednesday.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of PMC primary schools protest as they demand implementation of Teaching and non-teaching staff of PMC primary schools protest as they demand implementation of 7th pay commission and an increment in salary, along with other demands. The protest was organised by ‘Pune Mahanagarpalika Kamkar Union’ at PMC on Thursday.

A shepherd looks for water in the river Sivaganga near Shivapur with his animals. Due to lack of rain this time, the river is running low. A shepherd looks for water in the river Sivaganga near Shivapur with his animals. Due to lack of rain this time, the river is running low.

Maharashtra SSC Result: Students of Deccan Education Society on Tilak Road celebrate during the felicitation ceremony organised by the school on Friday. Maharashtra SSC Result: Students of Deccan Education Society on Tilak Road celebrate during the felicitation ceremony organised by the school on Friday.

PMPML has installed Boom Barriers for the BRT bus lane at Vishrantwadi. PMPML has installed Boom Barriers for the BRT bus lane at Vishrantwadi.

A play on the life of Krantikari Chaphekar Brothers was performed at SP College ground on Friday. A play on the life of Krantikari Chaphekar Brothers was performed at SP College ground on Friday.