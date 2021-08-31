Pune Rural Police to try out 8-hour daily duty for women constabulary

Pune Rural police chief Abhinav Dehsmukh has issued a notification stating that daily duty hours for women constabulary will be brought down to eight hours per day as against the present 12-hour daily duty, which in many cases stretches on for a few more hours. The change has been made on an experimental basis and a decision on its continuation will be taken after further evaluation.

At present, the standard duration of daily duty for police personnel is 12 hours which often extends by at least two hours and in some cases, for even longer hours, considering the nature of policing duties. The duties become even more hectic and durations are stretched during festivals, visits of VIPs, major events or incidents. The decision by Pune Rural jurisdiction’s Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, comes days after a similar decision was announced by Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Also Read | PMC directs no public celebration of festivals should be held to prevent Covid-19 spread

At present, out of the total strength of 2,500 of Pune Rural Police, 350 are women. Speaking about the notification, Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “This is a change of duty hours on an experimental basis. The purpose is to help women cops achieve a better balance between professional and family commitments. We will evaluate the outcome of this experimental change and will then decide whether to continue with it. This will come into force from September 1, for women cops from the rank of police constable to assistant sub-inspector.”

The ranks from police constable to assistant sub-inspector primarily constitute the constabulary as against the rank of officers, which are sub-inspector and above. Officials said that the decision to make this change has been made after detailed discussion with the state police chief, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey.

Several police jurisdictions in the state have in the past tried to bring down the duty hours of cops from the standard 12 plus hours to eight hours. In almost all these cases, the initiatives had to be discontinued primarily because of shortage of personnel required to allow shorter duty durations and still achieve the desired policing targets.