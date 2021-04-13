Pune Rural Police take action against almost 6,000 people for not wearing masks over last one week

Cops have intensified the crackdown on those violating Covid norms in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Stepping up the initiative to implement Covid norms, Pune Rural Police have taken action against close to 6,000 people for not wearing masks in public places over the last one week

Along with the urban areas of Pune of Pimpri Chinchwad, the rural areas in Pune district have also been reporting a huge surge in the number of daily Covid cases. Following the imposition of stricter restrictions in rural areas by the Pune district collector, cops have stepped up action against those violating Covid norms.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home) for Pune Rural police, Amrut Deshmukh, said, “We have gradually intensified the action against those violating Covid norms. At the level of individual police stations, teams are taking action against people not wearing masks and also cracking down on commercial establishments violating Covid norms. Every day, an average of 800 to 1,000 persons are being fined for not wearing masks in public places. We intend to intensify this action in the coming days to ensure that norms are strictly followed.”

Pune Rural Police have also taken action against owners of shops, hotels and community halls for not adhering to social distancing norms or following the limit on the maximum number of persons allowed in each type of establishment. Those not wearing masks are being Rs 500 each.