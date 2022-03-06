Pune rural police raid second opium poppy plantation in a week

The Pune rural police have busted an illegal opium plantation at Shirur taluka and seized plants having poppy pods weighing over 9 kg, days after they had raided an illegal opium plantation in Indapur taluka.

In the latest action conducted on Saturday afternoon, the Shikrapur police raided a farm at the Aarongaon village in Shirur Taluka where opium poppy was planted amidst a sugarcane plantation and arrested a farmer identified as Tai Santosh Makar. The police seized poppy trees from her farm bearing poppy pods weighing 9.1 kg worth over Rs 4.5 lakh in illegal markets.

An FIR has been registered against Makar at Shikrapur police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the earlier action under Pune rural jurisdiction conducted on March 3, the police had booked two farmers Pandurang Namdev Kumbhar and Navnath Ganpat Shinde, both residents of Varkute Budruk village in Indapur taluka and seized 1,100 poppy plants from their groundnut and garlic plantation.

Legal cultivation of opium poppy is carried out in India in selected areas notified by the central government annually in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Licences for cultivation are issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics to selected farmers. In any other part of the country, opium poppy plantations are illegal.