Maharashtra Home Department sanctions formation of 5 new police stations, one new subdivision under Pune Rural police

The Maharashtra Home Department has given nod for the formation of five new police stations and one new subdivision in the jurisdiction of Pune Rural Police.

The Pune Rural Police is one of the three police jurisdictions in Pune district. Its areas of responsibility include the predominantly rural and semi-urban parts of Pune district, excluding the predominantly urban areas under the Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerates.

Officials said multiple proposals were recently submitted to the Maharashtra government by the Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural jurisdiction, Abhinav Deshmukh, seeking formation of five new police stations and one police sub division, considering the increasing population and an upward trend in crime statistics.

The Daund Subdivision, which is a cluster of police stations, will be divided to form Shirur subdivision, which will have Shirur, Shikrapur and Ranjangaon MIDC police stations under its area of responsibility. A new post of a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank has also been sanctioned to head Shirur subdivision.

Manchar police station has been divided to form Pargaon Karkhana police station.

Portions of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station and Baramati Taluka police station will be combined to form Malegaon police station.

Another area under Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station will now come under the newly sanctioned Supa police station.

Indapur police station will be divided to form Nira Nrusinhpur police station.

A new Uruli Kanchan police station will be formed from a chunk of Loni Kalbhor police station.