Pune Rural Police monitoring urban belts with drones

Pune rural police is using drones as surveillance measure on home quarantined persons in five jurisdictions. (File photo) Pune rural police is using drones as surveillance measure on home quarantined persons in five jurisdictions. (File photo)

The Pune Rural Police is using drones to monitor the lockdown in Baramati, Wagholi, Lonavala, Nanded and Loni Kalbhor.

District Superintendent of Pune Rural Police Sandeep Patil said, “As per the directions of office of director general of police, we have started surveillance of urban belts in our jurisdiction using drone technology.”

“It helps in knowing whether any crowding is taking place in any of these areas during the lockdown. Patrolling teams will then be immediately sent to these areas to take appropriate action. Use of drone technology for surveillance is also reducing stress on the police. We appeal residents to stay safe and indoors. Legal action will be taken against those disobeying the orders regarding lockdown,” Patil said.

Wagholi, Nanded city and Loni Kalbhor areas are urban centres near Pune city. These areas along with Lonavala and Baramati have considerable population, highways and market places.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural Police is also monitoring the movement of private vehicles on highways in its jurisdiction. Except for essential services and in emergency situations, no other vehicles are allowed to travel during the lockdown, police said. Legal action will be taken against any vehicles not following the lockdown orders, police said.

