Two ‘agents’ arrested in illegal sex determination racket in Pune

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune rural police have arrested two “agents” in connection with the alleged illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide racket.
Police have identified the accused persons as Abajirao Tengale (27) and Sachin Vishwanath Kadam (43), both from Boripardhi in Daund taluka of Pune district.
Probe in this case started last month after a government medical officer came across a video of a woman undergoing sonography for illegal sex determination.
Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Yavat police station in Pune rural, on May 20, under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
Police first arrested the main racketeer Annasahabe Giri (43), a class 12 passout bogus doctor, residing in Kedgaon in Daund taluka, on May 20. Police further arrested Dr Atul Jadhav, a doctor from Wagholi in Pune city on May 24. A suspect Narendra Thakare was arrested for allegedly supplying portable sonography machines to Giri.
Meanwhile, on June 17, police arrested a 61-year-old Dr Sangita Gaikwad of Parth hospital in Kedgaon, in this case. The police also arrested a 23 year old Sadichha Dilip Shinde, on June 19.
Police have booked two more doctors identified as Dr Sundaram Kadam of Uruli Kanchan and Dr Mandar Mali of Bhor, who are on the run. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Pune rural police is probing the case.
Probe so far has revealed that accused Tengale worked as a driver for Giri. Police said Tengale and Kadam, both arrested on June 23, played the role of “agents” in bringing the pregnant women for illegal sex determination tests. Police suspect that they managed the illegal financial transactions and transferred the money obtained from sex determination tests into different banks. Probe revealed that racketeers took Rs 50,000 per case. A court had remanded the two accused to June 27 for further investigation.
Police said despite being a class 12 passout, accused Giri allegedly conducted 30 to 50 illegal sex determination tests examinations monthly using a portable, Chinese-made ultrasound device linked to a mobile app. He allegedly performed the tests at the house of a pregnant woman brought to him by the “agents”. Police said if a girl foetus was detected, Giri allegedly referred the patient to certain doctors to conduct female foeticide.