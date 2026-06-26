Two ‘agents’ arrested in illegal sex determination racket in Pune

Police first arrested the main racketeer Annasahabe Giri (43), a class 12 passout bogus doctor, residing in Kedgaon in Daund taluka, on May 20. (Credit: Pexels)

Pune rural police have arrested two “agents” in connection with the alleged illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide racket.

Police have identified the accused persons as Abajirao Tengale (27) and Sachin Vishwanath Kadam (43), both from Boripardhi in Daund taluka of Pune district.

Probe in this case started last month after a government medical officer came across a video of a woman undergoing sonography for illegal sex determination.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Yavat police station in Pune rural, on May 20, under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Police first arrested the main racketeer Annasahabe Giri (43), a class 12 passout bogus doctor, residing in Kedgaon in Daund taluka, on May 20. Police further arrested Dr Atul Jadhav, a doctor from Wagholi in Pune city on May 24. A suspect Narendra Thakare was arrested for allegedly supplying portable sonography machines to Giri.