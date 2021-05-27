Pune Rural Police get 75,000 e-pass requests for travel during lockdown; cleared only 18,200

Display banner across Pune Laxmi road to create awareness about wearing a mask and avoiding the Covid disease. (Express photo by Ashish Kale/File)

Between April 22 and May 25, the Pune Rural Police received around 75,500 e-pass requests to travel during the lockdown. Of those, police have approved 18,200 requests while others were rejected, according to official data.

E-pass system was reintroduced in Maharashtra on April 22, days after a complete lockdown was ordered in the state as cases surged during the second wave.

The applications can be made through the portal of Maharashtra Police or directly to the individual police jurisdictions to get clearance to travel for emergency reasons, including death in the family, medical emergency, transport of essential services, marriage etc.

Proper documents too should be submitted along with the applications. These e-passes are for commuting within the district, inter-district or travel outside the State.

Pune Rural Police is one of the three police jurisdictions in Pune district and its areas of responsibility include the rural and semi-urban parts of the district other than those under the Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerates.

The figures on the number of applications received by Pune Rural Police under a specific category and the number of approved applications are: Extreme medical emergency: 26,308 and 6,577; Death of the first relative: 15,776 and 3,049; Essential service: 10,489 and 2,225; Marriage: 7,919 and 1,756; Public service by local authority: 1,119 and 229; Others 15,776 and 3,049.