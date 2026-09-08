Pune Rural police file chargesheet in rape-murder of nine-year-old

The Pune Rural Police SIT has filed a 700-page chargesheet in the rape and murder case of a nine-year-old girl. (Image generated using AI)

The Pune Rural police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in a village in Pune district on August 18, has filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case. Police said on Monday that the trial is expected to begin soon.

The police had arrested the girl’s 25-year-old neighbour, who allegedly lured her by offering her guavas. The accused, a farm labourer, was arrested soon after the incident came to light and is currently in judicial custody.

“We filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case last week. The Special Investigation Team has conducted a very thorough investigation. The trial is expected to begin very soon,” said Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.