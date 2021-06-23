Pune Rural Police constable found dead, suicide suspected

The constable, Razak Mohammed Maneri (25), hailed from Bawada village of Indapur taluka of Pune district and lived in Kikvi village of Bhor taluka.

A 25-year-old constable with Pune Rural Police was found dead at his home in Bhor taluka on Tuesday morning. Police suspect that he died by suicide.

The constable, Razak Mohammed Maneri (25), hailed from Bawada village of Indapur taluka of Pune district and lived in Kikvi village of Bhor taluka. He was posted at Rajgad police station. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning around 8 am, when his family members, who were trying to contact him since the day before, came to his house. Maneri was found hanging and his wrist was slit, said police. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade, in-charge of Rajgad police station said, “The constable was unmarried and lived alone in Kikvi. Preliminary findings point to suicide. We have found a suicide note which states that no one else should be held responsible for the extreme step that he was taking. Further probe is on.”

Police have lodged a case of sudden death pending probe into causes and the sequence of events leading to it.