Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Pune Rural Police bust gang selling stolen cellphones in Nepal, Bangladesh and South Africa

The police have recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh amassed from the sale of the stolen cell phones from the arrested suspects.

The Pune Rural Police, who were probing a break-in of a cellphone store in Aalephata, have busted an interstate gang of criminals selling stolen phones across the border in Nepal and Bangladesh and further in South Africa. The police have arrested three people.

A burglary was reported on the morning of December 5 last year at the cellphone store in the Aalephata town under the Junnar taluka of the Pune district, around 90 kilometre from Pune City. As many as 140 cellphones, worth around Rs 13 lakh of different brands, and digital video recorders of the security cameras were reported stolen from the store.

A probe was launched by officials of the Aalephata police station led by Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar and Assistant Inspector Sunil Badgujar. Following the leads gathered from the technical analysis and cross references with ground-level information gathering, the police zeroed in on two suspects living in Virar in the Palghar district, near Mumbai. On December 17, the police team arrested these two suspects identified as Ishwarlal Himmatlal Iragar, 32, from Sirohi in Rajasthan, and Mahaveer Jorsingh Kumavat, 35, from Pali in Rajasthan.

cellphone gang busted As many as 140 cellphones, worth around Rs 13 lakh of different brands, and digital video recorders of the security cameras were reported stolen from the store. (Express Photo)

During their questioning in custody, the police found that Iragar and Kumavat along with their two accomplices had broken into the shop in Aalephata. In the course of further investigation, the police identified the suspect who had bought the cell phones from these burglars. The investigation then led the police to Surat. On January 7, the police arrested the third suspect in the case identified as Uwesh Abdulsattar Kapadia, 35, a resident of Chowk Bazar in Surat.

“The investigation following the third suspect’s arrest has revealed that he had further sold the stolen cellphones to a suspect in Bhendi Bazar in Mumbai who had further illegally sold them to buyers in Nepal and Bangladesh and also in South Africa through various means. The probe suggests that these racketeers had been selling the stolen cell phones outside India, primarily because then it is difficult to track down the cell phones for Indian investigators,” said Inspector Kshirsagar. “We have launched a manhunt from the accomplices of these arrested suspects,” he added.

The police have recovered cash of Rs 12 lakh amassed from the sale of the stolen cell phones from the arrested suspects.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
