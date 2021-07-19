Pune Rural police bust gang stealing ATMs using rope and four-wheeler

Acting on a tip-off, cops laid a trap and nabbed Gaikwad and Gadekar in Shirur area.

Pune Rural police have busted a gang involved in committing ATM thefts. Police have arrested two persons from the gang, and search is on for their accomplices.

Police have identified the two accused as Sonu alias Shubham Gaikwad (21) and Mangesh Kaluram Gadekar (24), both residents of the Shirur area.

Police said the accused persons and their accomplices were rooting out ATMs using a four-wheeler and a rope.

A press release issued by Pune Rural police on Sunday stated that on July 7, some persons had tried to uproot an ATM in Shirur using a four-wheeler and a rope. An offence, in this case, was lodged at the Shirur police station.

A team led by senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the local crime branch initiated a parallel probe into the case. Acting on a tip-off, cops laid a trap and nabbed Gaikwad and Gadekar in the Shirur area.

Police recovered a tempo and a rope from them. Further investigation is on.