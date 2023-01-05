Pune rural police bust gang siphoning and black marketing PDS foodgrains, arrest 4

The Pune rural police have busted a gang involved in siphoning and black marketing food grains from the public distribution system (PDS) shops. The police seized three vehicles carrying around 11 tonnes of siphoned foodgrains and arrested four people.

A team from the local crime branch (LCB) of the Pune rural police was working on a specific input that some people were involved in illegal transport and black marketing of the foodgrains siphoned from PDS shops in Pune. Subsequently, officials from the district food distribution office were made aware of the input and an operation was planned to intercept the transporters, LCB officers said.

A team led by senior inspector Avinash Shilimkar laid a trap at Kasurdi toll plaza in Daund taluka of Pune district in the early hours of Wednesday. Around 4 am, the police team intercepted three tempos which were searched. The three vehicles were carrying gunny bags of wheat, rice and chickpeas, weighing a little over 11 tonnes. When questioned about the source of the foodgrains, the drivers neither did have any explanation nor could they produce any required document, an LCB official said.

The police identified the arrested drivers as Mukesh Madhav, 21, Bhausaheb Kutwe, 37, and Sadik Albelkar, 55. They also seized the three vehicles valued at over Rs 12.

In the subsequent investigation, the LCB sleuths found out that the suspects had siphoned off the foodgrains from PDS shops in the Kashewadi area of Pune City. The police arrested one PDS shop owner, identified as Javed Lalu Shaikh, a resident of Kashewadi. “A search has been launched for four more people, including three PDS shopkeepers and one more suspect who was involved in aggregating the siphoned foodgrains.”