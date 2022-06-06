Pune Rural police bust gang involved in thefts of agriculture transformers

The Pune Rural police claimed to have solved at least 12 cases of thefts of agricultural power transformers from fields in rural areas of the Pune district after the arrest of four suspects who were stealing them for copper coils and coolant oil.

Officials said that the thefts of the power transformers have been a serious issue in the recent past with multiple gangs active in various parts of the Pune district. Probe in the earlier cases has revealed that gangs keep a watch for several days and identify areas from where these transformers can be stolen at night.

A team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Pune Rural police was probing several cases of thefts of agricultural transformers from in and around the Yavat area under the Daund taluka.

On Friday, the police team received a tip-off that some suspects involved in the theft of these transformer units were coming to the Rahu village in the Yavat area. A trap was laid in the area and three suspects who came on a motorcycle were placed under arrest. Based on their initial interrogation, police detained a suspect from the Chikhali area of Haveli, who had been purchasing the copper wires from these stolen transformers.

The police have confirmed the involvement of the three suspects and the suspect buyer in as many as 12 cases of thefts of transformers from the Patas, Kasurdi, Boribhadak, Khutbav, Undavadi, and Koregaon Bhivar villages in Daund. They have also recovered a copper block of 300 kg from these suspects believed to have been made by melting the copper coils from the stolen transformers.