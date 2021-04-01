Pune rural police arrest ‘Sairat’, wanted in 40 robbery cases

As part of the probe, police zeroed on Dnyaneshwar following a tip off, and arrested him and his brother from a village in Latur district on Wednesday.

Pune Rural Police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in at least 40 cases of thefts and road robberies in Maharashtra.

The alleged history-sheeter, Dnyaneshwar Balaji Jadhav alias Sairat (30), was arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Pune Rural on Wednesday, along with his younger brother Ajay alias Arjun (19). Officials said while Arjun has two cases of robbery and theft registered against him, Dnyaneshwar has a total of 40 cases including those of theft, robbery, burglary and assault, all of them registered in Latur, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded districts of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

A team from LCB was probing a case of road robbery in which two persons were targetted on March 27 in Daund in Pune district. Some cash and the bike the two were riding were stolen.

As part of the probe, police zeroed on Dnyaneshwar following a tip off, and arrested him and his brother from a village in Latur district on Wednesday.

Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the LCB said, “We have recovered the bike that these suspects had robbed in the Daund incident. The probe has revealed that Dnyaneshwar alias Sairat has at least 40 known offences registered against him and was out on bail. We have also come to know that he started doing this since he was a teenager. He has a history of inflicting injuries to self upon being arrested and has several old injury marks on the body. Because of his unpredictable ways he goes by the alias Sairat. We are probing his possible involvement in more cases in Pune district.”