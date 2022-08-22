Pune Rural police arrest man for ‘raping minor’; probe on

The Pune Rural police Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl from his neighbourhood after her mother lodged a First Information Report (FIR), said officials Monday.
The police said they have booked the accused, aged around 25 years, on charges of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Based on allegations made by the girl’s mother in the FIR, they have also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the accused.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly raped the girl on a farm on Saturday morning. The mother also alleged that two more men, who came to the spot in a car, were involved in the crime.
However, the police said their probe so far has not confirmed gang rape in this case.
The police also said the accused and victim are neighbours and knew each other for the last few years. “We are probing the allegations made in the complaint. One person has been arrested,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ingle, the investigating officer.
