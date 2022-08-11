Pune Rural police arrest eatery staff for stabbing colleague to death

Days after an eatery employee was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the Shirur taluka of Pune, the Pune Rural police have arrested his colleague from Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said officials Thursday.

Officials of the Pune Rural police said the victim, identified as Sunil Namdeo Sarode alias Mahesh, 45, was found dead with multiple injuries at the eatery in Dongargan village of Shirur taluka at around 8 am on August 8. Officials said Sarode had stab injuries on his head, limbs, and private parts.

The initial police investigation revealed the role of another eatery staff, Ananta Raghunath Kamble, who hails from Sangameshwar in the Ratnagiri district and has been working at the hotel for the last several years.

“Our probe suggests that Kamble and Sarode had a fight over a petty issue the previous night. As a fallout of this dispute, Kamble attacked Sarode with a butcher knife multiple times and fled with the weapon,” said inspector Sureshkumar Raut, in-charge of the Shirur police station.

The teams started gathering information about the location of Kamble from Pune city, rural areas of Pune, his native village in Ratnagiri, and Shirur. Late on August 9, the police received a tip-off that Kamble was hiding in Virar. Based on this input, they launched a search in the Virar Railway station area and finally nabbed him after five hours.

Kamble was produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody till August 16.