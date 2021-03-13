Pune rural: In one month, three-fold increase in cases

As many as 50 places in Pune rural are Covid hotspots, said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad. (Express by Rajesh Stephen)

In just a month, Covid-19 cases in Pune rural have witnessed a three-fold increase. According to Pune district health authorities, from March 1 to 10, 23,148 samples were tested with 3,496 being detected with the novel coronavirus. The positivity rate was 15 per cent, whereas the first week of February (February 1 to 7), 972 samples tested positive out of 10,696. The positivity rate was 9 per cent.

To date, more than 5.11 lakh samples have undergone testing in Pune rural, out of which 95,956 came out to be positive. A total of 2,205 people from rural areas have died of Covid-19. At present, there are 2,524 active cases of Covid-19. According to the district analysis, there were 15,416 active cases on September 20, 2020.

As many as 50 places in Pune rural are Covid hotspots, said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad. A hotspot is earmarked if there are more than 10 cases in the area. Last year, on September 20, according to the district health authorities, there were 165 hotspots. Tehsils with high number of infections include Baramati, Haveli, Talegaon Dabhade and Saswad.

On Friday, a report was presented to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Prasad said among the most-affected villages, all were in continuation of the city. According to him, there are 243 index cases that the administration detected through continuous surveys. This had further led to tracing 700 people in close contact, he added.

For instance, from February 19 to March 6, ASHA workers surveyed 18.69 lakh people and identified 4,690 with influenza-like symptoms. Of these, 101 came out to be Covid positive. In the same period, there were 8,644 people at fever clinics, of which 2,479 were suspected to have Covid-19 symptoms. Of these, 169 turned out to be positive.

Prasad said the numbers were high in Baramati as intensive surveys were conducted there, and most people were asymptomatic.

Reasons behind increase in the number of cases is being attributed to large gatherings at marriages and the impact of crowds during gram panchayat elections. Also, at the hotspots, authorities found that in cases where families are unrelated, but live/work in geographical proximity, risk is high as they can be in contact with each other at common marketplaces.

Vaccination has picked up in Pune rural areas. A total of 31,937 healthcare workers got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 11,148 got the second jab. In Pune rural, 21,865 frontline workers were administered the first dose while 968 have taken the second. There are 13,390 senior citizens above 60 years who have been vaccinated, along with 2,397 aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Over one lakh infections in 31-40 age group in Pune district

To date, there are 4.25 lakh infections in Pune district, and an analysis on age-wise distribution of cases shows that 1.02 lakh people aged between 31 and 40 were infected with Covid-19. A total of 477 in this age group have died of the infection. The highest number of Covid-19 deaths were in the 61 to 70 age group (2,783), followed by 2,061 deaths in the age group of 71 to 80. A total of 1,980 deaths were registered in the 51 to 60 age group. In this group, there were 59,475 infections. There were 39,963 infections in the 61 to 70 age group. Up to 10 years, there were 18,333 cases and 13 deaths, while in the age group of 11 to 20, there were 30,503 infections and 23 deaths.

