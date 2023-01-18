3 Pune runners set off to cover 338 km in 72 hours to raise diabetes awareness

Three Pune ultramarathoners, sports shop owner and blueBrigade running club founder Ajay Desai, merchant navy officer and film producer Prashant Pethe, and trekker and fitness coach Shyamal Mondal, began a run on Wednesday to create awareness about diabetes. The runners plan to run a distance of 338 km individually and aim to finish the run in 72 hours.

Shiksha Education Society’s Innovera school in Loni will be their base and the runners will run in a loop of 25 km towards Ramdara temple and back – a route used for the annual Pune Ultra Marathon.

Desai, who has diabetes and suffers from hypertension, said he set up blueBrigade in 2015 to impart the knowledge he gained by controlling his ailments just by running. From just 10 people when it began, the blueBrigade running club now has over 600 members and functions at eight different locations in Pune.

While Yusuf Devaswala, an architect, and Satej Kalyani, a software engineer, will run 161 km each in support of the three main runners, other runners from blueBrigade will also run and support them, Desai said.

The main objective of this run is to “create awareness about diabetes – the real pandemic” and to raise donations for Nityaasha Foundation, which works with underprivileged children with Type 1 diabetes, Desai added.

Several celebrities from the Marathi film industry are supporting the run, helping it reach a wider audience.

Training with blueBrigade is free of cost. In December 2021, six blueBrigade runners ran from Pune to Kolhapur, a distance of 220 km, and raised around Rs 2.5 lakh for Nityaasha Foundation.