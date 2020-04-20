Pune: Ruby Hall screens 1,000 staff, 25 positive asymptomatic cases isolated

At present, 19 nurses, three support staff and three clinical assistants have been quarantined in an isolation facility as a precautionary measure and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested. (Representational) At present, 19 nurses, three support staff and three clinical assistants have been quarantined in an isolation facility as a precautionary measure and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested. (Representational)

After screening close to 1,000 staff members for the past month, the authorities of Ruby Hall Clinic said only 25 had tested positive for coronavirus but were asymptomatic and stable. The hospital has screened every patient, visitor and staff for the past month.

Bomi Bhote, chief executive officer, Ruby Hall Clinic, said so far, not a single person had been put on any kind of ventilator support.

At present, 19 nurses, three support staff and three clinical assistants have been quarantined in an isolation facility as a precautionary measure and all their primary contacts have been traced and tested.

Bhote said this also highlighted that the virus was largely present among us, even without cases showing any visible symptom. “Such cases have been been isolated from potential contacts to further break the chain,” Bhote said.

In countries that had managed to contain the spread of coronavirus, research showed that detecting and isolating a large majority of infected people within five to 10 days of becoming infected could help end the outbreak, Bhote said, adding that in the absence of a vaccine or reliable treatment to lessen the consequences of COVID-19, aggressive screening and concomitant isolation of infected patients offered a solution without disrupting the healthcare system.

“Our collective, coordinated and comprehensive approach has ensured that not a single patient has contracted the infection. We have also dedicated an entire building within the hospital only for potential COVID-19 cases,” Bhote said, adding all the patients were safe.

87 new positive cases, tally at 756 in Pune district

The total count of coronavirus positive cases rose to 756, with 87 fresh cases recorded on Monday. Of these, there are 647 cases in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation, 58 under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and 51 in rural areas, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. There are 14 critical patients in four hospitals.

