Pune: Ruby Hall doctors transplant liver from donor into man with HIV infection

Doctors at Ruby Hall Clinic transplanted the liver of a brain-dead donor into a recipient with HIV infection.

A 54-year-old resident of Pune suffered from critical end-stage liver disease due to a rare immunological damage owing to the HIV infection. At Ruby Hall Clinic, both the recipient and the donor were meticulously screened for Covid-19 infection, as per the guidelines laid down by the Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Committee and the Director of Health Services, Maharashtra government. The organ was retrieved from a Pune-based donor who was declared brain dead at Ruby Hall Clinic.

The liver transplant surgery was performed and managed post-operatively by a team of doctors led by Chief Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon Dr Manoj Shrivastav, who said they minimised personnel in the operation theatre and strictly adhered to the use of PPE kits while following universal safety precautions and guidelines.

