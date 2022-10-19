scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic and staff union sign wage deal for three years

All the eligible employees have been given a raise along with increases in various allowances, according to the hospital.

The hospital management has enhanced the medical benefits limit for its employees and their eligible dependents.

The management of Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic clinched a wage-settlement deal with its registered and recognised union, Hospital Kamgar Sanghatana, on Tuesday.

Under this settlement, for the three-year period from August 2022 to July 2025, all the eligible employees have been given a raise along with increases in various allowances, according to a statement issued by the hospital in Maharashtra.

The hospital management has also enhanced the medical benefits limit for its employees and their eligible dependents. Even retired employees and their spouses are eligible for these benefits.

One of the key takeaways of the settlement is an initiative taken by the union to create a rolling retirement fund with contributions from the employees and the management. Every retiring employee will be paid a handsome amount from the fund apart from the other statutory payments, the statement said.

Live Blog

