Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic gets notice in kidney transplant case

THE STATE Directorate of Health Services has issued a show cause notice to Ruby Hall Clinic in the kidney transplant case and asked the facility to inform why its licence to perform transplants should not be suspended.

Dr Sanjog Kadam, Deputy Director (Health), Pune Circle, said the state health director has issued the show cause notice.

City police are probing allegations of malpractices in a kidney transplant conducted at the city-based hospital, where a woman was allegedly fraudulently presented as the organ receiver’s wife and was also promised a large sum of money in return. Police have also referred the case to the state Health Department, which is the appropriate authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.

However, Ruby Hall Clinic’s legal advisor Manjusha Kulkarni questioned why the hospital should receive a notice when they had performed the transplant in accordance with procedures and after completing all formalities. “We will respond to the notice,” Kulkarni said. In their earlier application submitted to Koregaon Park police, the clinic also said that the approval for the transplant was given by the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at Sassoon General Hospital.