Pune: Ruby Hall Clinic, Bajaj Finserv Health launch EMI Card

Ruby Hall Clinic in association with Bajaj Finserv Health, the health-tech arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card’.

With the card, subscribers will be able to access healthcare at the hospital using equated monthly instalment (EMI) facility.

The hospital will give patients access to an EMI facility for over 800 procedures, ranging from gynaecology, orthopaedics, urology, cardiology, cosmetics, paediatrics, health checks and radiology. More so, patients and their families will be provided with easy finances within a few minutes without the worry of prolonged paperwork and documentation, Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall clinic told media persons Friday.

The two entities also launched the Ruby Hall MediCard, holders of which will be offered a number of discounts and other medical benefits for repeat visits.

Commenting on the development, Devang Mody, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Health said, “The idea behind this MediCard is simple — encouraging the concept of preventive healthcare while reducing the stress associated with OPD and IPD admissions. Our partnership with Ruby Hall Clinic will drive awareness among people to address ailments immediately and not postpone on account of pandemic and affordability.”