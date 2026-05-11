Pune RTO to open fancy number bookings from May 12

The appetite for distinctive vehicle registration numbers in Pune has grown steadily over the years, with bidding figures that often leave onlookers startled. (File Photo)

Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) is set to open online reservations for preferred (fancy) registration numbers from its new MH 12 ZR series for two-wheelers, starting Tuesday, May 12, at 12:00 pm.

The announcement was made by the Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, on Monday through an official press release. Bookings can be made on the dedicated portal ‘https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in’. As with previous series, the entire process is online – fees must be paid digitally, and no offline payments will be accepted at the RTO office counter.

To complete a reservation, applicants must verify their identity using a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. The process can be completed without a visit to the transport office.