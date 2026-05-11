Pune RTO to open fancy number bookings from May 12

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) is set to open online reservations for preferred (fancy) registration numbers from its new MH 12 ZR series for two-wheelers, starting Tuesday, May 12, at 12:00 pm.
The announcement was made by the Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, on Monday through an official press release. Bookings can be made on the dedicated portal ‘https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in’. As with previous series, the entire process is online – fees must be paid digitally, and no offline payments will be accepted at the RTO office counter.
To complete a reservation, applicants must verify their identity using a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. The process can be completed without a visit to the transport office.
The appetite for distinctive vehicle registration numbers in Pune has grown steadily over the years, with bidding figures that often leave onlookers startled. In an auction held in November 2025, a vehicle owner paid Rs 7,77,777 to secure the number ‘0007’. The same number had opened at a base price of just Rs 6,000 – meaning the winning bid was over 129 times the reserve.
Among all available numbers, the single-digit ‘1’ has historically attracted the fiercest competition. In 2024, it sold for a record Rs 18 lakh, a rise from the Rs 12 lakh it had fetched just a year earlier in 2023. That 50 per cent jump in a single year underlines just how seriously Pune’s vehicle buyers take their registration numbers.
It is not only the single-digit numbers that are mostly sought. Even combinations such as 9, 12, 24, 90, 99, 100, 101, 1212, 2121, 7070, 9090, and 9999 are favourites, drawing consistent demand each time a new series opens.