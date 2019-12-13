‘No Honking Day’ observed in Pune

Volunteers at a Pune intersection. (Express photo) Volunteers at a Pune intersection. (Express photo)

The Pune RTO, Spherule Foundation and several other organisations observed a ‘No Honking Day’ on Thursday in the city.

Volunteers were placed at several major intersections to spread awareness, Dr. Geeta Bora of the Spherule Foundation said. They included more than 150 students of Symbiosis Centre of Management Studies, employees of Zaptech, students from Pune University and volunteers of Life Saving Foundation.

“More than 95 per cent of these honking can be avoided. Relentless and unnecessary honking assaults our senses every day and is a major cause of road rage, anxiety, hypertension, and sleep disorders,” Dr. Bora said, adding that the initiative should be not limited to just one day.

“Spherule foundation will take the lead and will not stop by doing just one-day activity. We have plans to aware people against honking and inform them about other traffic rules from time to time. With RTOs help, we will also try to work out that if No Honking rules can be a part of the driver license test,” she said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App