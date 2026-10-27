Don’t use Rapido bike taxi: Pune RTO urges people

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday appealed to people to not use Rapido’s bike taxi services as the company did not have a licence for it. The RTO registered a police complaint against the company on October 16 for allegedly illegally offering the services.
However, the app continued to offer bike taxi services as of October 27. A meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) under District Collector Jitendra Dudi was held on October 9, where he ordered Rapido to stop offering the service. Officials of the authority, representatives of other companies as well as auto-rickshaw and electric two-wheeler taxi associations were present in the meeting.
However, as Rapido did not comply, a police complaint was later filed by the RTO. The Pimpri Chinchwad Air Traffic Control Team has taken action against five vehicles operating bike taxi business through the Rapido app and imposed a total fine of Rs 56,000. The Pune police have also reportedly asked Apple App store and Google Play Store to take down the Rapido app.