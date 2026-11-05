Pune RTO to conduct Marathi language training for auto, taxi drivers till January 23

Non-Marathi-speaking autorickshaw and taxi permit holders and drivers in Pune can attend Marathi language training workshops being conducted at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) until January 23, 2027, as part of a state government initiative to familiarise them with the language, officials said.

The training programme is being organised under the second phase of the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Campaign’, which is being implemented across Maharashtra. The second phase commenced from October 2, 2026, and will run till January 23, 2027.

The initiative is being jointly conducted by the State Marathi Development Institute, Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh and the Transport Department. Under the programme, autorickshaw and taxi permit holders and drivers who do not speak Marathi will be given basic practical knowledge of the language through four training sessions.