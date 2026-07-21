As 2-letter number plate series nears end, Pune RTO plans digit-letter combo

Pune’s Regional Transport Office (RTO) is preparing to move away from its two-letter registration series, which is fast running out of combinations. Instead of switching to a straightforward three-letter alphabetical system, as first considered, the RTO has proposed adopting an alphanumeric format for future vehicle registrations.

The RTO now issues registration numbers under the ZW alphabetical series for non-transport light motor vehicles and ZY for non-transport two-wheelers.

The RTO had initially planned to extend the two-letter alphabetical series into a three-letter one, running from AAA to ZZZ, and had approached the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for technical inputs on rolling this out through the VAHAN system and on number plates.