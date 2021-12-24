Pune: ‘RTI activist’ Sudhir Alhat arrested over ‘Rs 50 lakh extortion bid’

A ‘Right to Information activist’, Sudhir Alhat, has been arrested for allegedly demanding extortion money of Rs 50 lakh from a woman who had filed complaints against an officer at the Deccan police station.

The woman’s husband was booked in two cases at the Deccan police station in 2018 and 2020. When the woman approached Alhat, he allegedly asked her to file complaints against a sub-inspector at the Deccan police station, who was investigating the cases against her husband.

Alhat allegedly claimed that he had good contacts with top police officials and had played a role in the suspension of 32 officers. Police said Alhat allegedly made the woman file five complaint applications on his letter head against the sub-inspector.

According to police, Alhat then allegedly called the woman to his residence in Shivajinagar. He allegedly threatened to implicate her in the case unless she paid him Rs 50 lakh. Alhat allegedly told the woman that he would ensure that the complaint applications against the police officer would be taken back if she gave him Rs 50 lakh.

However, the woman filed a complaint of extortion against Alhat and three others. A Crime Branch team then arrested Alhat on charges of extortion and also lodged a first information report against his three aides at the Shivajinagar police station.