scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Pune RTI activist fights out ‘social boycott’ for not inviting village deity to daughter’s marriage

It was allegedly only after members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) approached the police that they took action in Bhagwan Nivdekar's complaint.

Written by Chandan Haygunde | Pune |
Updated: August 10, 2022 12:48:09 pm
Pune RTI activist fights out 'social boycott' for not inviting village deity to daughter’s marriageThe MANS activists counselled three people who were allegedly involved in the boycott by explaining to them how it is an offence as per the law.

The family of a Pune-based Right to Information (RTI) activist Bhagwan Nivdekar allegedly faced a social boycott at his native place in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district for not following the tradition of inviting the village deity for his daughter’s marriage.

Though Nivdekar complained about the alleged social boycott at the Lanja police station in Ratnagiri on July 25, it was only after members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), founded by slain anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, went to the station on August 8 that the police took action, he said. The police called up the villagers who allegedly imposed the social boycott on Nivdekar’s family and warned them.

A native of Beni Khurd village in Lanja taluka of Ratnagiri, Nivdekar resides at Pashan and works at the water supply department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He said his daughter got married to a man from Himachal Pradesh at a function held in Pune on May 1. He added he had invited his family members, relatives and friends from his native village and other places for the ceremony.

“On June 15, members of the ‘Gavkar’ family, who heads important religious ceremonies in our village, called a meeting and put forth a resolution for socially boycotting me and my family from all religious rituals in our community because I had not followed the tradition of inviting the local deity for my daughter’s marriage,” said Nivdekar, who has been felicitated by the government bodies like Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA) for his work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

“On June 16, my mother Yamunabai, who resides in the village, got to know about the social boycott, got worried and informed me about it. On June 20, I spoke to one of the community members present for the meeting where it was decided to boycott my family from religious rituals over the phone,” he added.

Nivdekar said he realised this was a serious issue and injustice was being done to his family in the ‘jaat panchayat’ style. “I gathered information about how legal action can be taken. I lodged a police complaint seeking action as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016. I also submitted an audio recording of the phone call, as evidence to show how we were boycotted,” he said.

As Nivdekar sought help from it, a MANS team headed by its state committee member Nandini Jadhav went to the Lanja police station. “The police had not taken any action on Nivdekar’s complaint. We spoke to the senior inspector Dadasaheb Ghutukade, who immediately asked his subordinates to take action,” said Jadhav.

More from Pune
Advertisement

“The police called up three people, namely Yashwant Nivdekar, Chandrakant Nivdekar and Shantaram Nivdekar, who were allegedly involved in the social boycott of the family. The MANS activists counselled them by explaining to them how social boycott is an offence as per the law. The police also warned them and took their written statement that they would repeat such an act,” said Jadhav.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 12:46:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained

Electricity Bill – promise, problems

Premium
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Each university should have a separate VC, says Kerala higher education reforms panel

Each university should have a separate VC, says Kerala higher education reforms panel

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement