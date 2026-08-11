Regional transport authority (RTA) fixes fares for ambulances operating in Pune

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Pune, has fixed fares for ambulances operating in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati, while also approving a revision in autorickshaw fares. The decisions were taken at the RTA meeting held on August 3.

Under the revised ambulance fare structure, a Maruti Omni ambulance will cost Rs 700 for up to 25 km or two hours, with an additional charge of Rs 16 per kilometre thereafter. The waiting charge has been fixed at Rs 125 per hour, while the 24-hour charge, subject to a maximum distance of 300 km, is Rs 4,000.

For Maruti Eeco/Tata Magic ambulances, the fare is Rs 900 for up to 25 km or two hours, followed by Rs 17 per additional kilometre. The waiting charge is Rs 125 per hour, and the 24-hour charge is Rs 4,500.

The fare for Mahindra Bolero/Force Cruiser ambulances has been fixed at Rs 1,200 for up to 25 km or two hours, with an additional Rs 18 per kilometre. The waiting charge is Rs 150 per hour and the 24-hour charge is Rs 5,000.

For a non-air-conditioned Force Tempo Traveller/ /ICU ambulance, the charge is Rs 1,500 for up to 25 km or two hours, Rs 22 per additional kilometre and Rs 175 per hour for waiting. The 24-hour charge has been fixed at Rs 7,000.

For an air-conditioned Force Tempo Traveller/ICU ambulance, the initial charge is Rs 2,500 for up to 25 km or two hours, while the additional distance charge is Rs 30 per kilometre. The waiting charge is Rs 250 per hour and the 24-hour charge is Rs 10,000.

The RTA has also specified ambulance-only rates, excluding fuel, repairs and maintenance costs and the driver. These have been fixed at Rs 1,000 for a Maruti Omni, Rs 1,200 for a Maruti Eeco/Tata Magic, Rs 1,500 for a Mahindra Bolero/Force Cruiser, Rs 2,000 for a non-air-conditioned Force Tempo Traveller and Rs 4,000 for an air-conditioned Force Tempo Traveller/ICU ambulance.

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The fare structure is applicable within the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati RTO jurisdictions. The authority has directed ambulance operators to maintain the vehicles in proper mechanical condition and ensure cleanliness and timely maintenance.

The RTA has also prescribed penalties for ambulance operators who charge fares above the rates fixed by the authority. For the first offence, a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed, followed by Rs 10,000 for the second offence and Rs 20,000 for the third and subsequent offences. The authority has also decided to recover applicable tax along with interest from ambulances registered as non-profit/no-loss vehicles if they are found to have charged fares above the prescribed rates.

Autorickshaw fares revised

Considering the Khatua Committee recommendations, the RTA has also approved a revision in autorickshaw fares, with the minimum fare for the first 1.5 km increasing to Rs 30, from the existing Rs 25. The fare for every subsequent kilometre will increase to Rs 20 from Rs 17. The revised fares will come into effect from September 1.

For journeys between 12 am and 5 am, autorickshaws operating within Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation limits can charge an additional 25 per cent over the regular fare. For journeys outside municipal corporation limits, the additional night fare will be 40 per cent between 11 pm and 5 am. The revised fare structure also provides for a Rs 3 luggage charge for baggage measuring 60 cm × 40 cm or more in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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Autorickshaw meters will have to be calibrated according to the revised fares. The deadline for meter calibration has been set as February 28, 2027, after which action will be taken against vehicles whose meters have not been calibrated. For the convenience of autorickshaw drivers and passengers, the Pune RTO will prepare temporary tariff cards showing the revised fares. These cards will remain valid until February 28, 2027.