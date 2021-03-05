Pune: Rs 57,000 in cash robbed from liquor shop at gunpoint

A team of Sahkarnagar police station reached the spot for investigation. Police booked the six accused under Sections 395, 397 of the Indian Penal Code. A probe has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.

Six unidentified persons barged into a liquor shop at Aranyeshwar corner on the Pune Satara road and looted Rs 57,000 in cash at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Namdev Jangte (42), a resident of Bavdhan, lodged a complaint at Sahkarnagar police station. Police said that Jangte works at the V R Gupta country liquor shop near Supreme Industrial Estate.

Around 10.15 pm on Wednesday, six persons came to the shop. One of them was carrying a gun and others had iron rods. Giving threats at gunpoint, they robbed Rs 57,000 from the cash counter.

Police said the complainant tried to stop them, but one of the robbers hit him with an iron rod and injured him. The robbers then escaped on three motorcycles.

A team of Sahkarnagar police station reached the spot for investigation. Police booked the six accused under Sections 395, 397 of the Indian Penal Code. A probe has been launched to identify and arrest the accused.