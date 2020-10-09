Pune: Rs 4.3 lakh stolen from Canara Bank ATM, probe on

According to police, the theft was recorded by the CCTV camera at the ATM centre. Police said the two suspects inserted an HDFC bank credit card in the ATM and opened its display. (Representational)

Two unidentified men stole Rs 4.3 lakh from a Canara Bank ATM at Shivaji Chowk in Hinjewadi last month. The suspects tampered with the ATM so that the transaction details were not recorded in the system, police said.

The FIR in this case was registered by Atul Pande (36), a senior official of Canara Bank. According to police, the theft took place in two transactions between 7.15 pm and 9.45 pm on September 28 and 5.45 am and 6.45 am on September 29.

According to police, the theft was recorded by the CCTV camera at the ATM centre. Police said the two suspects inserted an HDFC bank credit card in the ATM and opened its display. Then they withdrew money on September 28 and 29 totalling Rs 4.3 lakh, police said.

Senior Inspector Shivaji Gaware of Hinjewadi police station said, “Canara bank officials filed a complaint after learning about the crime. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the persons involved in the crime.”

Gaware said there have been similar crimes in Dhankawadi, Baner and Shahuwadi in Satara district.

Based on the complaint, the suspects have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

