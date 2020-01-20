Pune: Rs 36L recovered from house of PMC staff held for ‘taking bribe’

Both accused have been working with the Vadgaonsheri-Nagar Road ward office of the PMC. (Representational Image) Both accused have been working with the Vadgaonsheri-Nagar Road ward office of the PMC. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has recovered Rs 36 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing more than 100 gram from the house of a work supervisor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who was allegedly arrested red-handed accepting a Rs 500 bribe on Saturday.

On Sunday, a city court remanded the arrested supervisor, Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55) and his accomplice Gopi Machhindra Ubale (32), to police custody till January 22.

Both accused have been working with the Vadgaonsheri-Nagar Road ward office of the PMC. When the two were produced before the court, the ACB officers informed the court that a night-long search at Sharma’s house had led to the recovery of Rs 36 lakh cash and gold ornaments.

The two were arrested for taking a Rs 500 bribe from a coconut vendor for not taking action against him, police said. The accused had demanded Rs 1,000 and had settled for Rs 500, police said.

