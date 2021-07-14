Pune: Rs 3 lakh returned to man who lost them to online fraudsters

After the downloads, an amount of Rs 3,07,2017 was withdrawn from his bank account without the complainant's knowledge and consent.

Following prompt action by the Cyber police station of the Pune city police, a Pune resident got back money to the tune of Rs 3 lakhs that he had lost to online fraudsters.

As per the press release issued by the DCP Bhagyashree Navaake, on July 7, the complainant allegedly received a call on his mobile phone from an unidentified caller assuring to provide him a job at a hospital. He was then asked to fill an online form and make an online payment of Rs 10 as registration fees. Soon after the payment, the fraudster asked the complainant to download ‘Anydesk’ and ‘SMS Forwarder’ applications on his cell phone.

After the downloads, an amount of Rs 3,07,2017 was withdrawn from his bank account without the complainant’s knowledge and consent.

After the complainant approached the cyber police, assistant police inspector Ganesh Pawar contacted nodal officers of two ‘payment merchants’ and informed them about the fraudulent transactions. The payment merchants responded and the money was transferred back into the complainant’s account.

The police have appealed to the citizens to be aware of online fraudsters and not respond to fraudulent calls by unknown persons asking for downloading of any applications on cell phones.