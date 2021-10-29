Pune: Rs 25 lakh siphoned off from BJMC account using fake cheque

OFFICIALS FROM B J Government Medical College in Pune have lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for allegedly siphoning off Rs 25 lakh from the college’s account by submitting a forged cheque.

The amount transferred into the bank account of the alleged fraudster has been retrieved, police said.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons submitted a cheque of Rs 25 lakh with forged signatures and stamps at the Bank of Baroda’s B J Government Medical College branch on October 6, 2021.

The amount was withdrawn from the bank account of the medical college and was transferred into the fraudster’s account. Another attempt to siphon off money from the college’s account was made on October 11.

Based on the complaint, police have filed a case under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Fad, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Money taken from the bank account of the medical college has been retrieved. No arrest has been made yet. An investigation is on.”