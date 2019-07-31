Pune: Rs 20 crore budget for medical scheme for urban poor spent, PMC seeks more

Four months into the financial year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has spent its entire Rs 20 crore budget for the medical expenses of urban poor and has sought additional allocation of Rs 2 crore for the scheme for the remainder of the year.

Advertising

The PMC has a medical assistance scheme for urban poor wherein the civic body incurs 50 per cent of the total hospital bill, up to Rs 1 lakh in a year, for the urban poor. Residents of slums and those below poverty line (BPL), with an annual income of of Rs 1 lakh or holding yellow ration cards, are only eligible under the scheme if they register by paying Rs 200.

The civic body had made a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore for the implementation of the scheme from April 1 this year till March-end next year. A total of 7,885 families registered themselves under the scheme till May-end, while 4,369 beneficiaries availed the financial assistance till July. The total amount of financial assistance has been Rs 20 crore till now. “It is estimated that we would need an additional Rs 2 crore to meet the demands of residents for medical assistance under the scheme till the end of the financial year,” said Rubel Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

She said the required funds can be made available from the budgetary allocation for other purpose, which are likely to remain unspent. “There is an allocation of Rs 3 crore for the purchase of medicines at seven civic hospitals and the Mayors’ fund to extend financial assistance for serious health issues. It is expected that only Rs 1 crore of it is likely to be used till the end of the financial year,” said Agarwal in a proposal tabled in the standing committee.

Advertising

The civic administration has sought the committee’s permission to divert funds for the scheme.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to provide the health scheme to urban poor if they have paid the service charges or tax to the civic body. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao issued instructions in the revenue committee to various civic departments to take steps to increase revenue while instructing the civic health department to give the benefits of the scheme to those who have not paid the service charge or tax.