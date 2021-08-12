Pune: Rs 12 lakhs looted from car, driver among four arrested by police

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested four persons for allegedly looting Rs 12 lakhs from a car.

Police said the arrested include the car driver Suresh Gaikwad (32) and his three aides Sameer Sonawane (21), Akshay Sonawane (27) and Pradeep Navale (22), all residents of Ahmednagar.

Raju Borhade, also a resident of Ahmednagar, had lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chakan police station.

Police said that Borhade works as a cashier for a company in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district. Gaikwad and he were transporting cash of Rs 12 lakhs in a car on Sunday, for payment of salaries of the company employees.

Three persons intercepted the car at the Talegaon chowk in Chakan. They allegedly started an argument with Borhade and the car driver and then looted the cash and escaped.

The Chakan police station team led by senior inspector Ashok Rajput initiated a probe into this case. Cops checked CCTV footage and found car driver Gaikwad’s movement suspicious.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

During further investigation, cops confirmed his involvement in the crime.

Police said that Rs 11 lakhs and a two-wheeler were recovered.