Pune: RPF official booked for producing ‘dummy’ instead of accused in court

A sub-inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been booked by Pune Rural Police on court directions after the officer produced a dummy person instead of the accused in a case before the judicial magistrate.

The case was registered with Daund police station on Saturday against RPF Sub-Inspector Londhe, a resident of Indapur. He has been booked for offences under sections 419 (impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, a man named Indrajit Yadav was caught on July 8 without a ticket on board Duranto Express between Pune and Daund. The station master imposed a fine of Rs 2,170. However, Yadav started arguing with railway officials and did not pay the fine, so a case was registered against him at Daund police station. He was produced in court and released on bail.

Yadav was to be produced again on August 13 before the magistrate. However, Sub-Inspector Londhe produced another man, Pawan Kumar, instead of Yadav.

When the fraud came to the notice of the magistrate, he ordered that a case be filed against Londhe and Kumar and they be arrested. Yadav was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to Yerwada Central Jail under magisterial custody remand.

After the magistrate ordered the arrest of Londhe, the official said he was going on casual leave and so far, police have been unable to trace him.