Pune: RPF inspector asked magistrate to not punish official who produced ‘dummy’ in court

Hours after a sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) produced a ‘dummy’ instead of an accused before a magistrate, his RPF superior as well as the railway station manager at Daund, visited the magistrate at his house and requested that no action be taken against the RPF official, The Indian Express has learnt.

Advertising

Sub-inspector Santosh Londhe and his superior, Inspector BB Surpur, have been suspended from the RPF and a case has been registered against Londhe.

On July 8, one Indrajit Yadav was caught travelling without a ticket in Duranto Express between Pune and Daund. The station master imposed a fine of Rs 2,170. But Yadav allegedly started arguing with railway officials and refused to pay the fine, so a case was registered against him with Daund railway police station. He was produced in court, which released him on bail.

Yadav was to be produced again on August 13 before the magistrate, but sub-inspector Londhe produced one Pawan Kumar instead of Yadav. When the fraud came to the notice of the magistrate, he asked the ‘dummy person’ to produce a photo ID to determine his identity. When he could not produce anything to prove his identity, the magistrate ordered a case be filed against Londhe and Kumar and their arrest.

A case was registered with Daund police station against Londhe, a resident of Indapur. He has been booked for offences under sections 419 (impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.