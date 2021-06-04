Pimpri-Chinchwad: After sustained efforts, Roseland society now has zero Covid-19 cases

Early testing, effective isolation and strict adherence towards Covid-19 norms helped Roseland Housing Society of Pimpri-Chinchwad area become the first society in the industrial town to not have a single active case of the novel coronavirus.

Early in May, Roseland, which is one of the largest societies in terms of population and number of apartments in Pimpri-Chinchwad, had around 74 active Covid-19 cases. “We were really scared then. Now, however, we don’t have a single active case. All those who were under home isolation have gone past the incubation period and those who were in hospital have also returned after testing negative,” society chairman Santosh Maskar said.

Explaining how the society reacted when Covid cases started emerging, Maskar said the society formed a Covid protection team. An 8-bed isolation ward was readied and an appeal was made to residents to get them themselves tested as soon as they developed symptoms.

“We had set up a testing camp in our society premises when we detected the 74 cases. The society members were asked to voluntarily get themselves tested. The response was overwhelming,” Maskar added.

The Covid protection team, Maskar said, had also worked during the first wave. “The team was tasked with getting members tested, helping them with home isolation if they were asymptomatic, roping in doctors to counsel them, and helping patients get hospitalised depending on the severity of their illness. Our team also ensured that patients got oxygen or ventilator beds as per their requirement,” he added.

Maskar further informed that the 8-bed isolation facility helped families where two or three people had tested positive. “If a family has one Covid -19 patient, they can manage. But if there are two-three patients, it becomes difficult. That’s where our isolation centre came as a big boon. We also have three oxygen cylinders in case any patient needs oxygen support. Doctors in our society have also helped a lot,” he said.

Maskar said that vegetable, fruits and grocery items were made available in the society premises itself. “However, we ensured that the purchases were made in an orderly manner while ensuring social distancing norms were adhered to,” he added.

The society has 1,000 flats and over 4,000 residents. Most of the residents are from outside Pune. “Currently, we have around 2,500 people staying as many have returned to their native places,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the society has registered 300 Covid-19 cases. “We have also seen three deaths so far. One was a 34-year-old resident while the other two were elderly citizens,” Maskar added.

Two months back, the society had vaccinated as many as 270 residents and was the first one to organise a vaccination camp in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “We held the vaccination camp for one day. However, after uproar from some corporators, we had to close it down,” he added.

PCMC health department has said that housing societies will be allowed to organise vaccination camps only after the state government gives nod to it. “We are planning to tie with private hospitals to get our members vaccinated,” Maskar informed.