Pune: Robbery on Konark Express, two persons injured

Two passengers travelling on Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express were injured after robbers allegedly tried to snatch gold ornaments from the windows of the train compartment on Tuesday night.

According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place at Nanveej which is located around 75 kilometers from Pune city. An officer said that three robbers targeted a sleeper coach when the train came to a halt due to the alleged tampered signal.

The robbers allegedly tried to snatch passengers’ gold ornaments from the windows of the compartment. As the passengers raised alarm, some of them got down from the train and started chasing the robbers. In the scuffle that followed, two passengers were injured as the robbers attacked them with rocks.

Superintendent of Police with the Pune unit of the GRP, Sadanand Wayse Patil said, “Two persons have sustained injuries in the incident. They are receiving treatment. We have launched a manhunt for the robbers.”

Wayse Patil added, “The compartments of all long distance trains have a deployment of guards from the Railway Protection Force. As far as we know, the RPF guard was present at the time of the incident.”