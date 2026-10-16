Pune robbery bid: 12-year-old girl fights off gunman at Shirur home

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 12-year-old girl attempted to stop an armed robber who allegedly opened fire on her father at their bungalow in Shirur, Pune district, early Friday. Businessman Umesh Chandanmal Chhajed, 45, sustained a bullet wound, while his daughter Manavi suffered a hand injury during the confrontation. The robber fled without stealing valuables, and Pune Rural Police have formed four teams to trace the accused.
The police at the Shirur police station, Pune Rural, filed a First Information Report (FIR) in this case.
According to the police, Chhajed left home around 4 am to take his dog for a walk, but he returned after noticing someone entering his house. He encountered the robber moving suspiciously in the kitchen and picked up a scuffle with him. Police said the gun-wielding robber opened fire during the scuffle.
Meanwhile, Chhajed’s daughter tried to stop the robber from escaping by pulling his shirt. But the robber pushed her and ran away, the police said.
On receiving an alert, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured father and daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police Inspector Vinod Patil said an FIR has been lodged and four teams have been dispatched to trace the accused. “No valuables were robbed during the incident,” Patil said.
Manvai told reporters that her father had nabbed the robber, but he opened fire. “The bullet hit my father’s leg. So father left him loose. I grabbed him too. I hit the robber with my hands and shouted for help. He hit me back, removed his shirt and escaped,” Manavi said.
Chhajed said the robber was about 35 years of age. His parents, wife and daughter were present in the house when the incident took place.
During the investigation, the police recovered parts of the cartridge from the crime scene. They have got clues about the robber from videos captured by CCTV cameras in the Shirur area. He had covered his face with a cloth, the police said.