Pune robbery bid: 12-year-old girl fights off gunman at Shirur home

A 12-year-old girl attempted to stop an armed robber who allegedly opened fire on her father at their bungalow in Shirur, Pune district, early Friday. Businessman Umesh Chandanmal Chhajed, 45, sustained a bullet wound, while his daughter Manavi suffered a hand injury during the confrontation. The robber fled without stealing valuables, and Pune Rural Police have formed four teams to trace the accused.

The police at the Shirur police station, Pune Rural, filed a First Information Report (FIR) in this case.

According to the police, Chhajed left home around 4 am to take his dog for a walk, but he returned after noticing someone entering his house. He encountered the robber moving suspiciously in the kitchen and picked up a scuffle with him. Police said the gun-wielding robber opened fire during the scuffle.