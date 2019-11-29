Pune: Robbers steal cash box from Bhau Rangari Ganpati temple

The temple is run by the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust. (Representational/Express file photo) The temple is run by the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust. (Representational/Express file photo)

Two unidentified persons broke into the historic Bhau Rangari Ganpati temple in Budhwar Peth area of Pune and stole the cash box in the early hours of Tuesday. Dilip Adkar (52) lodged the FIR in the case at the Vishrambag police station.

Police said that the burglars broke into the temple around 2.30 am by breaking open the locked door. They picked up the cash box and then escaped on a motorcycle. The temple is run by the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust.

The Bhau Rangari Ganpati temple is historically significant. In 1892, freedom fighter Bhausaheb Laxman Javale felt that there should be a common place where the revolutionaries could meet and pass on information pertaining to the freedom struggle, without fearing the British.

After holding a meeting with a few young revolutionaries at his residence, Javale decided to mark a 10-day Ganesh mahotsav for this purpose and made an idol of Lord Ganesha killing a demon — the demon here signifying the Britishers. The objective of the festival was that on its pretext, the revolutionaries could meet, thereby keeping the flame of Independence struggle burning.

